UTV Crash Near Potlatch Kills 23-year-old Man

POTLATCH, Idaho (KLIX)-A Potlatch man was killed in utility vehicle crash early Saturday morning in northern Idaho.

According to Idaho State Police, at a little after 3 a.m. troopers responded to a UTV crash on the Guernsey Cutoff Road south of Potlatch where 23-year-old Cody Woolverton missed a turn, lost control, and rolled the 2001 Can-Am Turbo UTV.

ISP said Woolverton had not been wearing a seat belt or helmet and died at the scene. Alcohol could be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.