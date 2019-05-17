Boat Inspections Planned at Lake Walcott on Saturday

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX) – Memorial Day is almost here – and that means boating season. But before you hit the water, make sure your boat is properly licensed and safe to use.

The Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office can help by offering boat inspections on Saturday at Lake Walcott.

The free event, which takes place at the beginning of National Safe Boating Week , is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 959 East Minidoka Dam.

National Safe Boating Week, which kicks off the weekend before Memorial Day, aims to encourage safety while boating by, among other things, reminding people to always wear life jackets when on a watercraft.

For more information about boat inspections, call 208-434-2320.