Twin Falls Man Involved in Crash with Motorcycle

LUCILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people, including a Twin Falls man, were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle near Lucille, Idaho Wednesday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, Robert Randall, 54 and passenger Ramona Randall, 58, of Meridian had to be flown to St. Joseph Medical Center in Lewiston when their Harley Davidson motorcycle was hit head-on by an Oldsmobile driven by Johnny McCallister, 45, of Twin Falls at around 12:25 p.m.

ISP said McCallister was also taken to a hospital in McCall, but it is not clear if he was wearing a seat belt. The Randalls were wearing helmets. Highway 95 was blocked for about 45 minutes while State Police investigated the crash and crews cleared the scene.