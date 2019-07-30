Motorcyclist Killed Late Monday Near Council

COUNCIL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 68-year-old man from Washington died late Monday night after his motorcycle went off into a field north of Boise.

According to Idaho State Police, Michael Papaleo, of Newport, was killed just before 10 p.m. while riding his 2008 Harley Davidson on U.S. Highway 95 about four miles south of Council, about two hours north of Boise.

Papaleo was headed north when he drove off the left side of the roadway into a field where he was thrown from the motorcycle. ISP says the man had been wearing a helmet, but died at the scene.