Trailer Disconnects from Truck, Crashes Into Sedan in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men were hospitalized Tuesday when a cargo trailer became disconnected from the truck pulling it and hit a car head-on near Coeur d'Alene.

According to Idaho State Police, 25-year-old Nicholas Spooner and 59-year-old Timothy Spooner, both of St. Maries, were injured when a trailer hit their car at around 8:15 a.m. just south of Coeur d'Alene. The trailer was being pulled by a Peterbuilt driven by Wilbert Kahoonei, 56, of Puyallup, Washington that was head south on Highway 95 around a curve when the trailer broke free. ISP said on Twitter that the incident was under investigation, but it appeared there had been a major equipment failure on a part of the truck.

Images shared by ISP show half of the Nissan Altima underneath the front of the trailer with a smashed roof. Both Spooners were taken to Kootenai Health while the truck driver and his passenger were not injured. The crash blocked Highway 95 for four hours while crews worked to clear the scene and investigate the crash.