Two Killed on Idaho 11 Near Weippe

WEIPPE, Idaho (KLIX)-A two-vehicle crash claimed two lives Friday afternoon on a state highway near Weippe. According to Idaho State Police, 49-year-old Larry Schwab and 67-year-old David Carver died when their vehicles collided on Idaho Highway 11 at around 5:41 p.m. Schwab died at the scene, while Carver was flown to Clearwater Valley Hospital were he died.

ISP said in a statement that Schwab had been headed south on Idaho 11 in a Ford Mustang when he crossed the center line and hit the Ford F-150 Carver was driving north. Schwab had been wearing a seat belt while Carver was not. Two passengers in Carver's pickup were also taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital with minor injuries. The crash blocked the highway for about three hours.

Get our free mobile app