Two Men Charged with Murder Near Boise State University

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Boise authorities have charged two men in connection to a homicide near Boise State University late Monday night.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office jail roster, Devoune Mosley, 23, of Eagle and Matthew Crawford, 22, of Boise, were booked into the Ada County Jail on charges of first degree murder; Mosley was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The two were arrested by the Boise Police Department.

In a statement, Boise Police said officers responded Monday night at around 11:30 to the 1400 block of Chrisway Dr., southwest of the BSU campus, for reports of shots fired. When they arrived they found one male adult on the ground with gunshot wounds. The individual was taken to an area hospital were he was pronounced dead. The Ada County Coroner's Office later identified the victim as Guy Lopez II, 24, of Boise.

Boise Police said the two men allegedly met with the victim with the intention of robbing him. Police said Crawford fired several shots that struck the victim.

Later, police attempted to pull over a vehicle matching the description of one at the scene, however a male got out of the car and ran away. A perimeter was set up and area residents were told to stay inside. Shortly after the suspect who ran from the traffic stop was found and arrested. The second suspect was later arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

