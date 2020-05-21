Two People In Twin Falls Checking For open Car Doors

There have been several reports the last few days of some people going around neighborhoods and checking vehicles to see if any cars have been left unlocked. Some footage of people have been shared with us and you can see it here.

The Twin Falls Police Department posted a video of a residential neighborhood falling victim to these would be thieves. The police reminds everyone to please make sure that your vehicles are locked at all times. These thieves are going door to door and house to house to try to scrounge any items or cash left in the vehicle.

Vehicle burglaries are a crime of opportunity, and would-be thieves often target vehicles that are unsecured. During the... Posted by Twin Falls Police Department on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

It is sad that we have to be so cautious but it is the world we live in. I had a friend park their car at my house and they forgot to lock their vehicle. Unfortunately their guns were taken out of their car. Just make sure that nothing of value is left in your vehicle.

I guess the good thing is these people aren't busting out doors. If there is a bright side to this entire thing I guess this would be it. If somehow you recognize anybody in these videos please contact authorities. I am sure they would love to discuss this with them.