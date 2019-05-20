Two People Taken to Hospital After Crash in Blaine County

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Two drivers were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Idaho Highway 75 north of Hailey.

According to Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins, the crash was reported a little after 1 p.m. near Peregrine Ranch.

Harkins said Ketchum resident William T. Pullin, 18, was traveling northbound on Highway 75 in a silver Ford F150 pickup truck when a black Ford Focus, driven by 44-year-old Katia Cisnero, also of Ketchum, stopped in front of him in the northbound lane to allow another vehicle to turn left onto Chapman Ranch.

Pullin was unable to stop in time and rear-ended Cisneros's vehicle. The Ford traveled across the southbound lane and the opposite shoulder into a wooden fence.

Cisneros was wearing a seat belt, Harkins said, Pullin was not. He said both drivers were taken to Wood River Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene with significant damage.

The sheriff said Pullin was cited for inattentive driving, and Cisneros was cited for driving with an expired license.