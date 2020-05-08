Two Young People Killed in Boise Crash

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two young people were killed in an late night crash in Boise on Thursday.

According to the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, the coroner's office was dispatched early Friday morning to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of W. McMillan Rd and N. Five Mile Rd at about 10:30 p.m Thursday. The coroner's office pronounced 19-year-old Devyn Pifher, of Boise, dead at the scenes, he was the driver and only person in one of the cars.

The coroner's office also stated a 15-year-old Boise teen was a passenger in the other vehicle and died in the crash. The investigation is being conducted by the Boise Police Department.