International Arena Soccer is returning to the Treasure Valley to host a Friendly at CenturyLink Arena on August 10. The U.S. National Team will face off with Mexico for Summer matchup that won't disappoint.

Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey will be just a few representing Team USA for this big Summer indoor event. This isn't the first meeting between these two powerhouse soccer teams. Mexico played Team USA and won that match last year by a slim one-point victory 3-2.

Have you ever attended indoor soccer? The game is similar but much faster with higher scoring. CenturyLink Arena will use the same glass that surrounds the field as they do for the Steelhead's Hockey games.

Team USA continuously sells out their games so make sure you get passes early. Soccer continues to flourish in the Treasure Valley with new soccer fields going up each Summer.

This International Friendly will take place on Saturday, Aug, 10, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. You can find tickets as low as $15 and can be purchased at (208) 331-TIXS or go to centurylinkarenaboise.com

Eric Trapp, CenturyLink Arena General Manager, released this statement