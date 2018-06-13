Monsanto Plans on New Idaho Mine, Will Sustain 3-Thousand Jobs

Monsanto is expected to get down to business at a new phosphorus mine near Soda Springs, Idaho that will replace an existing mine.

The move is expected to sustain 3,000 jobs, some of them new positions, two thirds of the jobs will be spread across the state

The project is nearing conclusion. Bayer has purchased Monsanto but it doesn’t appear it’s going to change any of the job projections.

Trent Clark is Monsanto’s Public and Government Affairs Director. He joined us today on Newsradio 1310 KLIX and outlined the project. Including where you can apply for a job!

Editors note: the majority of the 3,000 jobs will be existing positions. A number of new positions will be created. An earlier version of this post indicated that all 3,000 jobs would be new, which is not the case.