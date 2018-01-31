University of Idaho Seeks Funding for Dairy Research Center

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Fundraising in the next few months will be vital to constructing a world class dairy-centric research and teaching facility in southern Idaho. The Capital Press reports Dean of the University of Idaho's College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Michael Parrella says the Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment would be the largest research dairy in the country and the only one addressing milk production in an arid climate. The state Legislature has appropriated $10 million for the $45 million project, and the university is hoping for another $5 million. The university is selling some of its assets to supply another $15 million. The remaining $15 million needs to come from outside sources. Parrella says the university needs to secure funding commitments by the end of June.