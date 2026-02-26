Jack Johnson said his phone's text message function started popping. It followed a story I wrote about a video he posted earlier this week. He commented on some proposed legislation being considered by the state legislature. Issues that could impact his office. I wrote that he wasn’t getting any input or feedback from our Senate delegation. He clarified on-air that he hadn’t contacted two legislators because he wasn’t sure the proposals had moved across the Capitol from the House chamber.

Some Proposals Could Cost Taxpayers Big Bucks

But he did expand on his concerns about three bills, including one that would allow concealed carry inside active courthouses. Twin Falls County has a new courthouse with 10 courtrooms, which could require 10 new metal detectors per courtroom and at least 10 additional deputies for staffing. The cost for coverage would be an estimated 1.2 million dollars, which local taxpayers probably wouldn’t like. You can hear his conversation with us by listening to the attached Rumble video.

In addition, there were some complaints by political partisans about the headline on my story. My reply would be which headline?

This is How Headlines are Generated

We post for the web using WordPress. There is a main headline, which is what I see when I post. There is a social sharing headline and a search engine optimization (SEO) headline. Which means across the Internet, there are often three headlines competing for your eyes, and sometimes AI scans a story and comes up with an alternative, which is usually about as dry and boring as watching paint dry!