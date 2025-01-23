Idaho Law Enforcement Denies Roundup of Illegal Aliens

No, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Deputies aren’t pulling kids out of schools. Not happening. Not going to happen. No plans, whatsoever.

Sheriff Jack Johnson is working to diesel rumors that his deputies are pulling the kids of illegal aliens out of classes.

The only people working in deportation enforcement are federal agents. They’re not operating in Twin Falls County, and they aren’t targeting kids. They’re going after known gang members who are in big cities, or illegal aliens with known criminal records. The kids are all right (I make no claims to that original line).

Deputies don’t have the manpower to chase down illegal immigrants. If one is arrested for a crime, federal agents can decide on deporting the guy. There’s no available jail space in Idaho for hundreds and thousands of people here illegally.

There’s some discussion at the state legislature about allowing local law enforcers to enforce immigration law, but even then, deputies, police, and troopers would need additional manpower and a federal government willing to take the aliens off the hands of the locals.

We live in a social media age where rumors (mostly not true) travel like a California wildfire. Be careful about what you read on Facebook. Your connections don’t necessarily have a grasp on truth, the gray matter between the ears, and some are simply trying to make trouble.

