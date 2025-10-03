I work a few hundred feet from an elementary school. The usual speed limit on the street is 35 miles per hour. A couple of times a day, it drops to 20, and I can observe that the people who live in the area follow the rules. Many of them have kids in that school building. The street is also a major connection between two main north/south arteries in the city, and one of those is partially closed a couple of blocks away. Park Avenue, our street, is a straightaway for some drivers.



It Looks Like an Indy Race Outside

I can stand in the front office and watch them flying by. Look, I’m often in a hurry too, but I try and remember someone with a badge may be in the area. Local schools and the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office remind you that speeding in a school zone is a serious matter. However, someone in state government must be in a hurry. The fine is less than $160!

Can You Slow Down for a Couple of Blocks?

I’ve been told by friends in law enforcement that there’s a correlation between the size of the fine and behavior modification. Too many people in government conflate liberty with do as you please and to heck with everyone else. As a United States Supreme Court Justice once explained, “The right to swing my fist ends where the other man's nose begins”.

I had a civics teacher share that with us in the 11th grade. I’m not sure civics is as in-depth as it was 50 years ago, and I’m also concerned some children may not live long enough to get the lesson.