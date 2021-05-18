Utah Man Accused of Shooting at Car on Interstate in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A 22-year-old Utah man is behind bars in eastern Idaho facing charges of aggravated battery by use of a deadly weapon following a road rage incident on the interstate Tuesday morning.

Christian Heskett, of West Jordan was arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail after being stopped near the Fort Hall Casino off Interstate 15, according to Idaho State Police. Heskett allegedly fired a pistol from his GMC pickup while heading north on the interstate as he came up on a slower moving Toyota Matrix, driven by a Pocatello man. ISP said about nine rounds were shot from the pickup into the car. One of the bullets broke the driver's window and went through his ball cap. The man was only hurt by broken glass. The driver called 911 to report what had happened.

Heskett kept going and came up on another pickup driven by a Pocatello man. The suspect allegedly displayed a firearm at the driver. The driver called 911 and reported to police and followed Heskett. ISP said the suspect was found in his GMC pickup that had bullet holes in the windshield. Troopers also found a rifle and two handguns. More charges could be possible.

Get our free mobile app