Vehicle Fire on Fort Hall Reservation Sparks Brush Fire

FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire that sparked a brush fire on the Fort Hall Reservation on Monday.

According to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe, Fort Hall Fire & EMS were called to an SUV on fire on the Arbon Valley Highway. The fire had spread from the SUV to the grass and sagebrush on either side of the road, according to the tribe; the burned about 19 acres. The American Falls Fire and Tribal Wildland Firefighters also responded to the blaze to get it under control and put out. Authorities said no one was injured and no homes were threatened by the brush fire.

Fire Chief Eric King said in a statement that the dry winter has created conditions similar to early fire season during the summer. The cause of the fire is under investigation.