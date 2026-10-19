I noticed it over the weekend. The price of gas at one station in Twin Falls has dropped by 60 cents a gallon in under three weeks. I suppose we would all say we would like to see it drop by a couple more bucks before we feel better about the future. I also believe the Iranians will make a last-gasp effort to push the price up before Election Day, in hopes of harming the turnout for Republicans, but something else is going on here. Our news media isn’t talking much about conditions in that country, because it might benefit the GOP.

Here's What News Media Doesn't Want You to Know

How? By giving credence to the war’s objectives. In other words, sacrifices at the pumps have been worth the temporary pain and inconvenience. The people we call the Greatest Generation sacrificed a lot more, and nobody ever said they were self-absorbed.

Patience is Often in Short Supply

I’m comfortable at $2.95 a gallon, but the three-week drop saves me $8.50 on a fill-up. I saw a statistic in the Wall Street Journal (behind a paywall). A typical family of four is paying $14.00 a month more for groceries than two years ago (still a slower increase than under Biden). If you fill up twice a month at the current drop at the pumps, you’re saving 15 to 25 bucks a month. The journal also says if you have a 401k that you’re even further ahead under Republicans.

Don’t throw it all away in a moment of pique when you vote. The satirical Babylon Bee sums it up well at this link.