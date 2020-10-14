Woman Severely Injured in Dog Pack Attack in Fort Hall

FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX)-Seven dogs were euthanized following an attack on a 60-year-old woman on the Fort Hall Reservation in east Idaho.

According to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe, first responders were called Sunday evening at around 10:30 p.m. for a woman that had been attacked by dogs in Fort Hall. When EMS and Fort Hall Fire arrived they found the woman in the street, alive and alert. An air ambulance was called and transported the woman to Portneuf Medical Center were she was given two units of blood and admitted for surgery. On Tuesday, the woman was flown to the University of Utah for more treatment in an intensive care unit. Fort Hall Fish and Game caught seven of the dogs believed to have been involved and were put down.

Chairman Devon Boyer said in a prepared statement, “We are doing everything possible to make sure this won’t happen again and we offer prayers of healing to this lady." He said the reservation is often used as a dumping site for horses, cats, and other unwanted animals.