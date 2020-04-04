UPDATE:

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-At around 3 p.m. Saturday Idaho State Police responded to a commercial vehicle fire on Interstate 84 between Jerome and Wendell. ISP said a Las Vegas man was driving the Freightliner semi pulling a trailer eastbound at milepost 163 when a tire caught on fire and spread to the rest of the trailer.

Drivers on the eastbound lanes had to be diverted off the interstate while fire crews from Jerome Rural Fire Department put the burning trailer out. The Jerome County Sheriff's Office and Gooding County Sheriff's Office also responded to the blaze.

Traffic had to be diverted for about two hours while crews worked the fire. No one was injured by the fire. The eastbound lanes were partially opened at around 5:42 p.m.

Idaho State Police

Estimated area of accident:

