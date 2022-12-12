ISP: Jerome Man Died Following Crash in Early December

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 69-year-old man died at a hospital after his pickup struck a concrete pillar in early December in Jerome County. Idaho State Police said the crash happened on Dec. 1, at around 2:42 p.m. on E 400 S at S 100 E. The man, from Jerome, was headed west on 400 S when he drove off the shoulder, hit the guardrail, then struck the concrete pillar. The man was flown by air ambulance to the hospital where he died. ISP said the crash remains under investigation.

