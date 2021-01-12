Victim in Elko Shooting Dies, Police Searching for Suspect

ELKO, Idaho (KLIX)-A shooting investigation in Elko, Nevada has turned to a homicide investigation after a victim died at a hospital last Friday. According to the Elko Police Department, 32-year-old Matthew Baze, of Elko, died at the Utah hospital he was sent to following the January 7, shooting at a trailer park in south Elko.

A second female victim who was shot has since been released from surgery and is recovering. Authorities are looking for the suspect, 30-year-old Austin William Himmelman, also of ELko. Himmelman is considered armed and dangerous. Elko Police said two suspect vehicles, a Mazda 3 and a Ford Ranger, have been located.

Elko Police Department

Elko authorities responded to the trailer park at around 10:17 a.m. on Jan. 7, for a report of a shooting and found Baze in front of a mobile home shot. The female victim hit by a bullet was found inside the trailer. A GoFundMe account has been set up for Baze.