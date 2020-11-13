VIDEO: ‘Happy Steer Come From Idaho'; It’s Playtime At Mealtime

Each week I try to find a fun video upload shot in the state of Idaho to share with you all. Seeing as it's Friday and many of us will get a couple of much deserved days to either rest or cut loose, I found this video of a group of Rexburg steer turning mealtime into playtime particularly fun.

It's Friday people! I'm not sure what you're all up to this weekend, but I've been given specific instructions that my weekend will consist largely of decorating for the upcoming holidays. Last December, I jacked up my shoulder and neck in the process of trying to carry a large tote of decorations down a ladder, which I don't recommend anyone attempts.

Anyway, I came across this video a few weeks ago and meant to share it, but forgot. I hear people say all the time "I grew up on a farm." Then they proceed to tell me the had a couple roosters, and a bunny or two. I grew up with roosters, but I'd never dare insinuate for a second that I know what farm life is about...especially in Idaho.

A recent video shot about 180 miles northeast of Twin Falls is a great watch as we head into the weekend. It was shared on the channel of "Triangle S All Natural Beef," which is located in Rexburg. The title of the video is "Happy Steers Come From Idaho."

The person who shared the clip likens the video to "kids jumping into a ball pit." I couldn't describe what I'm seeing here any better.