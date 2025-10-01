A silent shout out for Twin Falls. Laurence Brown is a British man by birth who married a woman from Indiana and moved to the United States almost 20 years ago. He’s now an American citizen and has established a popular YouTube channel where he highlights differences between the two countries. The Channel is called Lost in the Pond, a reference to an ocean between two great lands.

Laurence Loves Fry Sauce

He focuses on holidays, the vastness of our continent, and visiting Idaho for hiking. His fondness for the state is on display in his latest video, where he wears a Twin Falls hat, while never actually referencing the city. However, he does mention fry sauce in relation to the state.

He’s developed a taste for pecan pie and bemoans the fact that his native country doesn’t have a Thanksgiving holiday.

The Guy Loves America

In his time here, he has become a defender of our culture and lifestyle. One that Europeans often mock, especially those who’ve never been here. He has done some videos from a business trip he made to Boise. He really likes the city and has talked about his desire to spend more time in Idaho, but when he bought a house, he bought one near Chicago, where his other job was located.

I’m a subscriber to his channel, and if you’re looking to escape politics and non-stop talk about President Trump (good and bad), Laurence offers 7-to-12-minute videos, along with a great sense of humor about his own place in the world. Which is often that of a bewildered traveler.

