VIDEO: Popular Travel YouTuber Shares Perrine Bridge Experience

A recent trip to Twin Falls by the host of a popular travel YouTube channel resulted in high praise for the city's most popular tourist attraction.

One of the hosts of the YouTube travel channel, Northern Viking Explorer, recently visited the Twin Falls area. The channel has nearly 4,000 subscribers. A well-edited, close to three-minute video, uploaded April 20, 2020 to the channel, follows the YouTuber as he stops at the Perrine Bridge.

The host seems to marvel at the bridge's size, and presents some accurate facts to his viewers regarding the structure's history, size and construction. He also mentions being slightly let down that there were no BASE jumpers at the time of his visit. His pronunciation of the bridge ("Per-een") might be slightly off, but the video is still worth a watch.

He praises the city of Twin Falls, and urges his subscribers and viewers to make the Perrine Bridge a priority stop if ever passing through the area. It's a short, but cool video, that once again shows off this amazing and beloved landmark.

Other stops on the Northern Viking Explorer channel include Alaska, Arizona and Mexico. We want to thank the YouTuber for choosing Twin Falls as a target stop on his travels.