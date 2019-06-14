Video Shows Thieves Robbing Twin Falls And Cassia County Shops

The wife of a man who works for two area shops shared video recently on Facebook of a pair of individuals stealing property from both locations.

Ashley Mulberry used her Facebook page on June 11 to inform the public of two shop break-ins that took place recently in Twin Falls and Cassia counties. In the video, two people can be seen carrying property out of a shop in the middle of the night. A white pickup truck that belonged to the property owner was also stolen, which the video managed to capture as well.

According to details, the shops where the thefts took place are located in Hansen and Murtaugh. A time stamp on one of the shop's cameras reveals the crime took place shortly after 1 a.m., on June 10, 2019. The locks to the buildings were cut by the perpetrators.

Nick Mulberry

Nick Mulberry

Nick Mulberry

Nick Mulberry

Several Items were reportedly taken, including various power tools, a welder, torches and fuel. If you have any information regarding this matter, please call SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911, or CrimeStoppers, at 208-343-COPS.