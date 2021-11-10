Ceramic Painting In Twin Falls: A Fun Activity For All

Winter is fast approaching, and with the weather soon to drop and snow to arrive, it will limit activities kids can do outside. As they move from outdoor activities to indoors, it will begin to take its toll on parents. We will be begging for them to get out of the house and need ways to entertain our children. While there are plenty of options, one that many may not think of is ceramic painting. It doesn't use much energy, but it does keep kids quiet as they focus, while they have fun and get out of the house.

One place my family and I found was Idaho Artisan Den in Buhl. Twin Falls also has a location, but the Buhl one has something that Twin does not. There is a door in the back that leads directly into the bar next door. So if you are with your children, you can enjoy a drink while they paint, or if you are alone or with friends can enjoy a drink while you paint. It adds a very unique element that most ceramic places will not have.

They have a wide variety of selections for you and your children to paint. From ornaments to piggy banks to figurines to mugs and more, you will be able to find something enjoyable for everyone. One of the best parts of our experience there was Deb. She was one of the friendliest, most entertaining people I have ever met. She was extremely helpful, but it was the conversation with her that made our time enjoyable. She is very sweet personable and funny, and extremely helpful. If you are lucky enough to have her there while you paint, you will not be disappointed.

Some of their deals and events coming up include tomorrow for Veteran's Day they will have a bowl special where veterans can paint a bowl for free from 10 AM to 7 PM. They will be offering adult canvas classes on Thursday and Saturday at 6 PM this week and a kids' clay ornament class at 6 PM next Wednesday. For more information, you can always visit them on Facebook at Idaho Artisan Den or on Instagram at idaho_artisan_den.

So next time you are looking for something affordable to get out of the house for either you or the kids, make sure to check out Idaho Artisan Den in either Buhl or Twin Falls. You won't regret it and will end up having fun and a keepsake at the end of it.

