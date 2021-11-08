VOTE: 2021 Halloween Pet Photo Contest

credit Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash

The pictures are in and the Halloween shenanigans are done, but the voting has just begun. Check out the finalists for the Valley View Veterinary Clinic Halloween Pet Photo Contest and vote for your favorite.

If you are the owner of one of the finalist pets, make sure you get in your votes (one vote every day) and tell everyone you know to vote too. There will be three winners getting amazing prizes:

  • 1st place:  $200 Valley Country Store gift card
  • 2nd place: $100 Tomato's gift card
  • 3rd place:  $50 Tomato's gift card

2021 Halloween Pet Photo Contest Finalists

The top 10 Halloween pet photos from 2021.

  • VOTE Massaro

  • VOTE Unicorn and Princess

  • VOTE Tiger

  • VOTE Tater

  • VOTE Spyro

  • VOTE Sage Avery and Benny

  • VOTE Roany

  • VOTE Jasmine

  • VOTE Cisco

  • VOTE Dinky

Voting runs now through November 14, 2021. The winner will be announced on Monday the 15th.

 

 

 

 

 

To schedule an appointment for your small animal, bovine, equine, or other animals, call Valley View Veterinary Clinic at 208-734-7966.  A mixed animal clinic, they spend about half of their time working on dogs and cats and the rest on cattle (beef and dairy), horses, elk, alpacas, goats, pigs, sheep, and bison. They provide general, affordable veterinary care for both small and large animals.

*Prize redemption is subject terms and conditions determined by our prize partners. Winner may review all terms and conditions upon receipt of certificates.

