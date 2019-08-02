Wanted Indiana Man Flees From Idaho State Police

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Indiana man is sitting behind Idaho jail bars after authorities say he took them on a short pursuit when they discovered he had warrants out for his arrest.

On the evening of August 1, Idaho State Police pulled over a Volkswagen Passat that had been allegedly speeding on Highway 33 around the Madison and Teton county line. The driver was identified as 28-year-old Aaron Phelps, of Portage who had several felony warrants for his arrest. Phelps allegedly took off from the traffic stop leading troopers and Fremont County Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit.

ISP said in a statement the Indiana man was arrested shortly after a foot pursuit along U.S. Highway 20 near the town of Sugar City. By then the Rexburg Police Department assisted with the chase. Phelps is now facing charges of felony eluding and resisting arrest in addition to three felony warrants.