Idaho Fish and Game: Grizzly Shot in East Idaho

LAMONT, Idaho (KLIX)-A reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation for the recent death of a grizzly bear in eastern Idaho.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the adult grizzly bear, that had a research collar on it, had been found dead near Coyote Meadows in Fremont County on Sept. 29 with a gunshot wound. The collar on the bear had sent out what is called a mortality signal indicating the bear had died, conservation officers went to retrieve the collar on Oct. 1 and discovered the bear had been shot; a rifle bullet was later discovered on the side of the bear. Idaho Fish and Game investigators followed a blood trail that lead them to a clearing not far from where the bear was found.

There is no open hunting season for grizzly bears in Idaho or any lower 48 states and is protected under state and federal law. Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to call Idaho Fish and Game Upper Snake Regional office 208-525-7290, or the Citizen's Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or report online.