UPDATE: Authorities say the mother and children have been found safe.

WESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Eastern Idaho authorities are searching for a mother and her two children who went missing earlier this week.

Idaho State Police released information on behalf of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office seeking information on the location of Mandy Guvench, 35, and her children, 7-year-old Tristan and 1-year-old Konnor. The sheriff's office said Guvench was last seen in Weston, about 10 miles southwest of Preston, in a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblaze with Idaho plates 1F67643.

Authorities say Guvench is suffering from mental health issues and worry the children may at risk with the colder weather, lack of money and resources for the children. Franklin County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to call them at 208-852-1234 opt 2. Authorities think the mother and children were headed south, towards Utah.