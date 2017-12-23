Wanted: Shelah Barnes

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is needing help finding 30-year-old Shelah Renee Barnes. She is wanted for failure to appear for drug court on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance. If you have any information on her whereabouts, give Crime Stoppers a call at 208-343-COPS(2677) and you could be eligible for a cash reward. You can also report at www.343cops.com More info below

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

DOB: 01/27/87

HEIGHT: 5’1”

SEX: FEMALE

WEIGHT: 140

HAIR: BROWN

EYES: BROWN

RACE: WHITE

WANTED FOR: FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR DRUG COURT (x3) on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BOND: $NO BOND