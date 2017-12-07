Warnings from Idaho State Police

Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day should be a joyous and not deadly time.

Unfortunately, on local roads and state highways we’re off to a terrible start. There were 7 traffic deaths in Idaho over the Thanksgiving Day Weekend. There have been more recent tragedies in Southern Idaho.

SGT Keith Thompson is with Idaho State Police. He joined us on Top Story to offer some cautions about holiday parties, winter driving and the need to follow the instructions posted on signs.

You can listen to his advice at the YouTube video below: