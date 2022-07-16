81-year-old Idaho Man Dies in Hospital after Motorcycle Crash

WORLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An 81-year-old Post Falls man died in the hospital days after being injured in a motorcycle crash near Worley. Idaho State Police said the Post Falls man on a Harley Davidson motorcycle had been in a crash with a three-wheeled motorcycle on July 9, on U.S. Highway 95. The 85-year-old driver of the three-wheeled cycle was taken to an area hospital as well. Both riders had been wearing helmets. The Kootenai County Coroner is working on notifying next of kin. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.

Get our free mobile app