Washington Motorcyclist Killed on North Idaho Highway

HARRISON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 74-year-old Kennewick, Washington man was killed Sunday afternoon near Harrison.

According to Idaho State Police, Paul Brown was ridding a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Idaho Highway 97 at around 1:13 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the shoulder. Brown had not been wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

Harrison is roughly 15 miles south of Coeur d'Alene on the east shore of Lake Coeur d'Alene.

