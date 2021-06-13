Washington Motorcyclist Killed on North Idaho Highway
HARRISON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 74-year-old Kennewick, Washington man was killed Sunday afternoon near Harrison.
According to Idaho State Police, Paul Brown was ridding a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Idaho Highway 97 at around 1:13 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the shoulder. Brown had not been wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
Harrison is roughly 15 miles south of Coeur d'Alene on the east shore of Lake Coeur d'Alene.
