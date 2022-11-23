Saint Maries Man Killed in Crash Near Harrison

HARRISON, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were injured and one killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon near Harrison in Kootenai County. According to Idaho State Police, a Dodge and Ford pickup collided at around 3:36 p.m. on State Highway 3 north of the town. The 35-year-old Washington man driving the Dodge crossed the center line and struck the Ford driven by a 49-year-old man from Saint Maries killing him. The Saint Maries man's 10-year-old son and the driver of the Dodge were taken to area hospitals. The crash blocked traffic for more than three hours.

