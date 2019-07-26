PINEHURST, Idaho (KLIX)-A Washington woman died when she was thrown from the pickup she was passenger in as it went off a highway into a nearby creek in north Idaho.

According to Idaho State Police, Lorrie Bell, of Newport, had not been wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the Ford F350 at around 11:50 a.m. Thursday. The driver of the pickup, David Bell, 61, also of Newport, Washington, was taken to Kootenai Health with non-life threatening injuries.

According to ISP, Bell had been headed east on Interstate 90 near Pinehurst when it went off the roadway and landed on its top in Pine Creek. The crash is still under investigation.