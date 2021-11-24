When a tourist visits Yellowstone National Park, they go there with expectations. They expect to see boiling pots of stinky water and mud. They expect to see geysers erupting. And they expect to see a variety of wildlife.

Wildlife In Yellowstone National Park

When I last visited Yellowstone in 2019, I felt extremely lucky to get that full experience. We saw elk, black bear, a grizzly bear (on the same trail we were walking), and we got stuck in a huge bison traffic jam. It was awesome. We were also able to see all the geyser eruptions we had penciled in our agenda. What we didn't get to see were any wolves.

Wolves apparently like their personal space and don't often get near humans. The few tourists who are lucky enough to see a wolf are usually very patient and hold cameras with expensive zoom lenses. That's what happened a few days ago in Yellowstone when the A Yellowstone Life Facebook page posted a video of their recent wolf sighting.

Wolf Sightings In Yellowstone

To spot a wolf in Yellowstone you either have to be lucky and in the right place at the right time or you have to be patient. According to the video description above they '...waited. And waited. And waited.'

How Wolves Interact With Each Other

It's pointed out in the video description, but if you watch the video you can see how wolves interact with each other. I think we often only think of wolves as dangerous animals but you can see in the video that they feel love and respect for each other.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.



RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus

The Best Quick Trip From Twin Falls To Yellowstone