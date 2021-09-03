WATCH: Jaywalking Elk Cause Traffic Jam In Blaine County

It is about that time of year, more wildlife is going to travel further distances. This driver caught a herd of elk crossing Highway 75 and not caring who they were hindering in the process.

Dang that is a lot of elk! It makes you realize just how big they are! It also makes me realize how hungry I am. In all seriousness though, this is a really cool thing to see. It also makes me really excited for hunting season.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office used this an an opportunity to remind people to be aware while driving. Deer, elk and other wildlife can dart out in front of you at pretty much any time, but I feel like especially around dusk. I can't figure out exactly how many of these amazing creatures are in this herd but it is definitely a lot. And you can see some of them are just babies!

This is a traffic jam that I have to admit I would not be upset about waiting for. I would be more upset if I was one of the cars further back and didn't get a chance to see it.

It also looks like some of the elk are messing with people too. Just chilling on the side of the road, waiting for the next least suspecting driver. I love Idaho and being able to see moments like this.

