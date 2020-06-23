If the pandemic still has you feeling down and you've watched everything on Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ there may still be something you haven't seen yet. You can check out some stellar performances in a recording of the Magic Valley Repertory Theatre's presentation of The Pirates of Penzance. We had a VHS tape of this play growing up and we watched it so many times. The story is hilarious and the songs are catchy - even if you can't recite all the Modern Major General lyrics.

The theater presented the Pirates play just over a year ago, in June of 2019, at the Orpheum in Downtown Twin Falls. Performances at The Orpheum have been postponed due to the COVID-19 regulations, though some shows do still have dates listed on the Orpheum website. Shrek The Musical and Steel Magnolias were postponed and don't have current new dates. The next show listed on the website is Once Upon A Mattress starting July 31st and running through August 16th, 2020.

While The Orpheum is closed, renovations are being done inside. Back in May, the Times-News interviewed the manager Jared Johnson and he gave the details on what to expect when the theater reopens.

Upgrades to The Orpheum will include a new lobby and concessions area, less seating and more room on the balcony, and changes to the bathrooms.