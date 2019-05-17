Watch the First Six Minutes of Olivia Wilde’s ‘Booksmart’

It got rave reviews at South By Southwest and it’s opening in select theaters this weekend. But if you’re on the fence about seeing Booksmart , the new teen comedy from actor-turned-director Olivia Wilde , this may sway you: The film’s first six minutes which are hilarious. Watch them above.

The film stars Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein as high school seniors who realize they need to live it up a little before they head off to college. In the clip you’ll also see WIlde’s partner, Jason Sudeikis, playing the school principal: Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Told from a wildly original, fresh and modern perspective, Booksmart is an unfiltered comedy about high school best friends and the bonds we create that last a lifetime. Capturing the spirit of our times, the film is a coming of age story for a new generation.

Booksmart opens in theaters on May 24.