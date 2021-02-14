Water Line Break Closes Shoshone Avenue at Rock Creek

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Shoshone Avenue West in Twin Falls had to be shut down early Sunday morning following a water main break. According to the city of Twin Falls, Twin Falls Police blocked off Shoshone Avenue between Sixth Avenue West and South Park Avenue as water filled the street that made it unsafe for traffic.

Motorists have been diverted around on to Maxwell Avenue and South Park Avenue to get from one side of Rock Creek to the other. Drivers have been encouraged to use Blue Lakes Boulevard South or Victory Avenue while repairs are being made. Crews are on site working to fix the water line.

The city said the damage is extensive and may take two to three days to fix.