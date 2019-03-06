JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A water main break has forced the closure of North Tiger Drive this morning in Jerome. The city of Jerome posted a notice on its Facebook page notifying area residents of the closure and has issued a boil order for homes impacted by the break.

The city says the break was discovered early this morning leaving people living in the Stauffer Estates without water. Crews are on location working to fix the problem. Residents in the area are asked to boil their water once the break is fixed and water is flowing.

The city plans to distribute more information on doors. The closure of North Tiger Driver runs from E Mountain View Dr to 14th East while crews work to fix the leak.

If you have any questions you can contact the city of Jerome at 208-324-8189, or visit their website at www.ci.jerome.id.us . You can also follow the city on Facebook .