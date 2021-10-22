Ways To Set Off Red Flags During A Conversation With An Idahoan

The Red Flag meme is the latest trend on social media. People are using red flags as a sign of conversational deal breakers, of signs of problems both fact and fiction. So we decided to come up with some funny red flag memes that fit Twin Falls.

Red Flags For Twin Falls, ID

These red flags are going to be raised with pretty much every person you encounter in Twin Falls. It does not mean that Twin Falls and Idahoans won't like you, it will just raise some concerns. And it will be pretty obvious you either just moved here or you're looking to leave.

Get our free mobile app

Don't Do These 10 Things In Twin Falls

Twin Falls Sign Ordinance