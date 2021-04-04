Wendell Idaho Fire Plume Visible From Several Counties

You could see it from miles and miles away. I was driving home from a day at Bruneau Dunes and somewhere past King Hill noticed the plume. It rose into the sky and then flattened out and drifted. I stopped along the road in Bliss and took some pictures and got back on the road.

When I walked back outside I believe the wind had shifted. There was a terrible aroma of burning rubber in the air.

By the time I got to Wendell I knew I was close. When I reached the scene there was a large firefighter presence and Gooding County Sheriff’s Deputies kept traffic and gawkers moving. As you can see, the smoke was two different shades. Light gray and dark.

Needing to do some shopping, I stopped at Simerly’s. When I walked back outside I believe the wind had shifted. There was a terrible aroma of burning rubber in the air. Not sure if this is considered an environmental hazard but I can’t imagine anyone would want to be breathing the same air for a very long time.

When I got back to Twin Falls I noticed the flattened out smoke was drifting and visible from the canyon rim. It looked as if it was drifting southwest.

KMVT-TV’s website tells me there were more than a thousand tires that went up in smoke. Maybe there’s a good reason to store one-thousand tires on your property but I’m not quite sure if I can offer an answer.

I can tell you there were fire engines coming and going from the scene. One of my co-workers is a volunteer firefighter in the area. These men and women are always ready to get to work no matter the time of day and even during a holiday weekend.