Wendell Man Dies in Early Morning House Fire

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An elderly man died in an early morning house fire Friday in Wendell.

The Wendell Fire Chief Bob Bailey told KMVT reporter Elenee Dao fire crews were called at about 4:45 a.m. to the 200 block of East Main Street for a reported fire and a man trapped in the basement.

When fire crews arrived and tried to rescue the man, the man had already died. The man was identified at Vernon Carter. Bailey said the home is likely a total loss due to the fire. Other family members in the home were able to safely exit the home and no other injuries were reported.

Bailey said crews believe the fire started in the basement. The Idaho State Fire Marshall was called out to investigate. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Jerome and Gooding fire departments responded as well as the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office.