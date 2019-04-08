Western Idaho Fair Entertainment Line Up Is Amazing

The Western Idaho Fair is in Boise in August. They have announced their entertainment line up and you are definitely going to want to be there. It looks like they have a little something for everyone.

For you country fans out there, big announcement: Dustin Lynch is going to be performing Thursday, August 22nd and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will be there Wednesday, August 21st!

For Classic Rock lovers: brace yourselves because REO Speedwagon is performing on Friday, August 23rd.

And if you are more of an Alternative Rock fan: Tuesday, August 20th they are going to have 3 Doors Down !

I would love to see every single one of these concerts! Plus they are going to have a ton of other events like a petting zoo, exhibits, Farmers Market, Carnival and much more . The nice thing about this is that grandstand acts are included with your fair admission price .

I am going to mark my calendar for August 16th through August 25th. Who is planning on going to see and which band are you most excited for?