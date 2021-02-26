What Habit Does Your Dog Have When Seeing A Magic Valley Vet?

Most family dogs aren't exactly thrilled when they come to the realization that it's time for a trip to the veterinarian's office. I thought I'd direct your attention to a great video recently shared of some incredibly funny dog reactions to seeing their doctors.

Dogs are a lot like humans when it comes to a doctor visit. You've heard of White Coat Syndrome right? This is when your blood pressure spikes when you check at a clinic or hospital, and it's been happening to me for years. My systolic number shoots up 20 every time I take a seat in a waiting room.

We have a 12-year-old Bulldog who has trust issues. She has spent the better part of her life sending signals of a cautionary variety to people she doesn't really know. For some reason, going to the vet has never been a problem.

The dead giveaway to our dog is the blanket over the car seat. She knows immediately what that means, and proceeds to pant the entire way there, but then again, she's a Bulldog, and spends 16 hours a day coating the floor with saliva and drool.

The funny habit our dog has is what I call the "lobby staredown." She looks every animal directly in their faces, and fires them up without actually doing anything that would be classified as misbehaving. It's like she's nonverbally getting in their heads and telling them, "today might be the day you die. Good luck in there."

If your dog has a funny habit when going to see the vet, we would love for you to tell us about it. In the meantime, check out this hilarious video from January 22, 2021.

Twin Falls Animal Shelter Adoptable Cats and Dogs February 2021