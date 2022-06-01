While never consistent, mostly the warm weather is here and that means that once again grass is growing. With the return of rain, warmer weather, and spring in full swing, with summer fast approaching, yard work is once again a thing that many of us have to do. Some enjoy it, some hate it, but if you own a home, it is something we all will have to face this time of year. Last week I wrote about why mowing your lawn sucks in Idaho, but the reality is that we will have to do it. If you are new to owning a home or need a new mower, there are tons of options. Which mower is the best to buy and use in your yard this year?

Buying a Riding Lawnmower

Credit: Zac Gudakov on Unsplash Credit: Zac Gudakov on Unsplash loading...

A riding lawnmower would be most people's preference in Idaho, especially in the Twin Falls area, where many people have a decent amount of land. The problem with owning a riding lawnmower is that they are expensive, take more gas than push mowers, and if your yard isn't a good size, it may not be as practical. Most men will want a riding lawnmower, even for a single patch of grass, but convincing the wife to let you get one can be a little tough. They are nice, do a great job, and make the job feel more fun than hard work, but they may not work for everyone.

Buying a Gas Lawnmower

Credit: Andres Siimon on Unsplash Credit: Andres Siimon on Unsplash loading...

It use to be that almost everyone owned a gas mower, but as the world has become more environmentally friendly, gas mower owners have begun to lessen. Another reason for gas mowers not being the most practical and best these days is that gas prices are at an all-time high, and typically gas mowers are more expensive than other types of push lawnmowers. They typically have long lives, cut the grass well, and are reliable, but if something breaks, it does cost more to fix than other mowers. In today's high gas price society, push gas lawnmowers are no longer the way to go.

Buying a Battery Operated Lawnmower

Credit: vadimguzhva Credit: vadimguzhva loading...

There are advantages and disadvantages to owning a battery-operated lawnmower. They are quiet when they run, they are cheaper, and they save you money over the long run because you won't need to keep buying gas. The problem with a battery-operated lawnmower is that if you are in the middle of mowing and it dies, you have to wait for it to recharge, and by the time it does, you may be busy or not be motivated anymore. In Idaho, the weather could change drastically in the time it takes to charge. Having two batteries is encouraged if having a battery-operated mower. Depending on the size of the yard will determine what size mower you need.

Buying an Electric Plug-In Lawnmower

Credit: Daniel Watson on Unsplash Credit: Daniel Watson on Unsplash loading...

Electric plug-in mowers are similar to battery-operated, in the fact they are quiet, cheaper, and will save even more money in the long run with not needing gas. The problems with them are the cord can be a hassle and in the way, as well as if you ever move, the mower may not work, depending on outlets. They are practical for smaller yards, but for bigger yards, they may not be the best option. Cost-saving, yes, but practical in all situations, no.

Buying an Old School Push Mower

Credit: Ryan Nicoll on Unsplash Credit: Ryan Nicoll on Unsplash loading...

An old-school push mower is always an affordable option. They don't require being plugged in, gas, or a battery. They might be the best option for small yards. They are the cheapest and will get the job done, as well as they are the quietest. The problem with push mowers is they are the most time-consuming and will take the most effort to use. Depending on priorities and budget for a lawnmower, they will work for some people, but if mowing a bigger yard, it may take you a while. Don't knock the classics though, they still are effective as any mower on the market.

Get our free mobile app

When it comes to picking the best mower for you, it depends on budget and yard size. If you have a decent amount of land, despite the cost, a riding lawnmower is the way to go. For those that live in town and have average to smaller yards, the lawnmower that is the most practical and cost-efficient would be the battery-operated lawnmower. The least practical one is the push mower, due to time and effort. The price of a gas lawnmower will add up more than the others, and the electric lawnmower has a cord that can be a hassle. Riding for big yards, battery for others, and then deciding which brand, size, and the cost is where the fun begins.

Every Twin Falls House Does These 5 Spring Cleaning Jobs When spring finally has sprung, there will be a number of spring cleaning items on every Idaho home checklist.